Iran’s nuclear progress unstoppable: AEOI chief

He stated that Iran is actively working in the field of radiopharmaceuticals alongside the world's most advanced countries, even though the country is under total sanctions, including on the transport of radiopharmaceuticals.

Eslami highlighted the launch of cold plasma technology by Iranian scientists as a valuable achievement that serves public health. He also noted that nuclear technology benefits not only power generation but also the medical and industrial sectors, especially in radiotherapy, radiopharmaceutical production, and industrial measurement tools.

According to Eslami, over 70 types of radiopharmaceuticals are currently produced and delivered to 230 treatment centers.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear knowledge is neither negotiable nor for sale, saying the Iranian people have made sacrifices over the years to acquire it.

Eslami concluded that Iran’s nuclear path is clear, peaceful, and irreversible — a fact that even enemies have repeatedly admitted — and that the country will continue advancing along this path at an even faster pace.

MP/TSN channel