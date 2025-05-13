Iran, UAE foreign ministers hold key meeting in Abu Dhabi

Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is currently visiting Abu Dhabi, held a meeting Monday night with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current status of bilateral relations in various fields and exchanged views on regional developments.

Both parties stressed the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between Iran and the UAE to strengthen security and stability in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed deep regret and condemnation over the ongoing genocide and massacre of Palestinian Muslims in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the Zionist regime's acts of aggression and terrorism against Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

He stated that countering the expansionism and ongoing lawlessness of the occupying regime requires serious attention and action from regional and Islamic countries.

The meeting also included discussions on the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, during which Araghchi briefed his Emirati counterpart on the latest developments related to the talks.

