May 12, 2025, 8:51 PM

US imposes new sanctions on Iran amid talks

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – The United States Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on two Iranian individuals and one company on Monday, a day after the fourth round of talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman.

According to Al Arabiya, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Iran on Monday.

According to the media outlet, these sanctions were imposed a day after Iran and the United States held the fourth round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Muscat yesterday.

The pretext for this round of sanctions is claimed to be "non-proliferation."

A statement issued by the US Treasury Department said that "Mohammad Reza Seddiqi Sabir" and "Ahmad Haghighat Talab" were included in today's sanctions list.

"Pouya Tarh Pars" company has also been added to the US sanctions list.

