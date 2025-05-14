Halting Iran’s nuclear program not an issue in talks with US

Emphasizing that stopping Iran’s nuclear program is not fundamentally an issue in the negotiations, Baghaei told reporters, “Our nuclear program will definitely continue with seriousness.”

The senior Iranian diplomat added that Tehran's goal in the talks is to preserve its achievements and put an end to the sanctions that have been unjustly imposed on the Iranian nation.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with an American delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

