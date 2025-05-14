Iran, Europeans to hold nuclear talks on Friday

Iran will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday with European parties to their now-moribund 2015 nuclear deal, two European and an Iranian diplomatic source said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The talks among senior diplomats come as both sides seek to position themselves ahead of an expected fifth round of US-Iranian negotiations in the coming days.

Earlier talks planned for May 2 were postponed.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with an American delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

