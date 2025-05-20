Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end of May

More than 70 people were killed in the four-day conflict, which was sparked by an attack on tourists by gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir last month that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing – a charge it denies.

The military confrontation involving intense tit-for-tat drone, missile, aerial combat and artillery exchanges came to an abrupt end after US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ceasefire, which is still holding.

“Troops will be withdrawn to pre-conflict positions by the end of May,” the senior security official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The official said both countries agreed a phased withdrawal of the additional troops and weaponry deployed, mostly on the already heavily militarised de facto border in Kashmir, known as The Line of Control (LoC).

It comes after the Indian army last week said both sides agreed to take “immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas”.

MNA