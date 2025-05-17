Pezeshkian hails cessation of conflict btw. India, Pakistan

Islamic Republic of Iran has always believed that war and violence not only do not solve problems, but also increase the pain and suffering of nations, President Pezeshkian noted.

Pakistan’s prime minister sincerely appreciated the benevolent, compassionate, and fraternal efforts on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve misunderstandings and pave the way for a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Referring to the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the establishment of peace, stability, and security in the region, Pezeshkian announced Tehran's readiness for any cooperation aimed at strengthening dialogue and interactions between Pakistan and India, as well as between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan prime minister, for his part, appreciated the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad and Iran's initiative in proposing a ceasefire, assessing this move as an effective and constructive step towards reducing tensions.

Reviewing recent developments in bilateral relations between Pakistan and India, Sharif stated that three wars have occurred between the two countries over the past decades, but none of these conflicts have been able to resolve the main problems and issues between the two nations. Pakistan is of the opinion that crises such as the Kashmir issue, the ill phenomenon of terrorism, and other contentious issues between Pakistan and India can only be resolved through dialogue and political solutions, he added.

