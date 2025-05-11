Iran FM Araghchi to travel to UAE Monday: spox

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Baghaei said the top Iranian diplomat will travel to UAE on Monday.

"During this visit, which is taking place within the framework of our country's continuous consultations with its neighbors, the Foreign Minister will discuss and exchange views with high-ranking UAE officials on bilateral relations and regional and international developments," elaborated the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry.

Araghchi headed an Iranian delegation in the indirect talks with the US in Oman on Sunday, following which they returned to Tehran.

