Honorable agreement 'shared wish of Iran-US talks': Omani FM

In a post regarding indirect Iran-US nuclear talks held in Omani capital of Muscat on Sunday, Omani top diplomat wrote, “We completed another round of talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat today. The discussions included useful and original ideas reflecting a shared wish to reach an honorable agreement.”

"The 5th round of talks will take place once both parties have consult their leaderships," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States mediated by Oman ended after three hours in Muscat on Sunday.

"The fourth round of indirect Iran-US negotiations is concluded; difficult but useful talks to better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable & realistic ways to address the differences. Next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman," the Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, who accompanied the Iranian delegation, wrote in a post on X.

A journalist with the American website Axios, said on Sunday in a post on X that "The fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman ended after more than three hours, a source with knowledge tells me."

According to AP, a US official said about Sunday's talks in Oman that “Agreement was reached to move forward with the talks to continue working through technical elements.” The official also said “We are encouraged by today’s outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future.”

