Iran resolved to pursue inalienable right to nuclear energy

"Another round of indirect Iran-United States talks is underway in Muscat, Oman," said Baghaei, who accompanied the Iranian negotiating team in Oman on Sunday.

"Iran is firmly determined to pursue its inalienable lawful rights for peaceful uses of nuclear energy under NPT while fully prepared to continue its diplomatic engagement to ensure the already demonstrated 'peaceful nature' of its nuclear program," he added.

"We are equally resolved to work for termination of unlawful & inhuman sanctions that have long been imposed on our people," continued Baghaei in his post.

The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue and lifting the oppressive sanctions on Tehran were held in Muscat on Sunday. The talks were again mediated by the Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff headed the two delegations in the talks like the previous rounds.

