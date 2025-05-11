  1. Politics
May 11, 2025, 5:05 PM

In Persian Gulf visit;

Iran armed forces fully ready to answer any threat: Bagheri

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iran's armed forces are fully prepared for any situation, and no threat will go unanswered, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran warned.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in Bandar Abbas to assess the level of the combat readiness of the armed forces in Hormozgan Province.

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, accompany General Bagheri during this visit.

This trip to the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of ​​Oman aims to assess the operational status of the region as well as the level of preparedness of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces, especially the Strategic Navy of the Army and the Revolutionary Guard Corps, who defend Iranian territorial and international waters and national resources, Bagheri told the commanders of the first naval region (Imamat) of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army.

Iran's armed forces are fully prepared for any situation, and no threat will go unanswered, the Iranian general also warned.

