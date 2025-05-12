  1. World
Iran, Egypt FMs confer on regional developments by phone

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional developments and indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

In response to a phone call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi exchanged views with him on regional developments and indirect nuclear talks.

Araghchi, for his part, gave explanation about the fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, which was held in the Omani capital yesterday. 

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, for his part, reiterated his support for the nuclear talks, explaining the latest status of Egypt’s and other mediators’ efforts to re-establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides emphasized the need to immediately halt the Zionist regime’s attacks on the people of Gaza and the regime’s aggression and occupation in Lebanon and Syria.

Another focus of the conversation was reviewing the latest status of bilateral relations.

