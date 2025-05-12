Iran, Egypt FMs confer on regional developments by phone

In response to a phone call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi exchanged views with him on regional developments and indirect nuclear talks.

Araghchi, for his part, gave explanation about the fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, which was held in the Omani capital yesterday.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, for his part, reiterated his support for the nuclear talks, explaining the latest status of Egypt’s and other mediators’ efforts to re-establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides emphasized the need to immediately halt the Zionist regime’s attacks on the people of Gaza and the regime’s aggression and occupation in Lebanon and Syria.

Another focus of the conversation was reviewing the latest status of bilateral relations.

MNA