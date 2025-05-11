"There is better understanding on issues" in talks with US

Speaking to national Iranian TV's correspondent after attending the fourth round of talks with the United States on Iran nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions on Tehran in Muscat on Sunday, the lead Iranian negotiator said that "In our opinion, enrichment must continue. There is no compromise on that. However, we may accept restrictions on it in terms of its size, rate, volume, and its level in a period of time order to build trust."

"But, the enrichment in essence is not up for negotiations," he said.

As regards the lifting of the oppressive sanctions on Iran as a topic of discussions, Araghchi said that Iran is in talks with the US to get the removal of the sanctions in return for accepting curbs on its nuclear program.

"The removal of sanctions is one of the bases for the talks, and it is something that both parties agree on," he underscored.

"As I said, we have got closer to each other on unresolved issues now. We understand each other better now," the top Iranian negotiator said, adding that the other party better knows Iran's clear stance in the talks.

He further expressed hope that there would be more advancement in the talks in the future.

