May 11, 2025, 2:14 PM

Uzbek PM arrives in Iran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA)—Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrived in Iran on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Aripov was welcomed at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on Sunday by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak.

Later, the Iranian First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref received the Uzbek prime minister before their meeting.

His visit includes meetings with Iranian officials and participation in a joint business meeting attended by economic authorities from both countries.

During his stay, multiple cooperation agreements between Iran and Uzbekistan are expected to be signed.

As part of Aripov’s visit, the 16th Iran-Uzbekistan joint commission will be convened, and Uzbekistan’s Trade Center in Tehran will be inaugurated.

Iran’s Minister of Industry and head of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Cooperation Commission Mohammad Atabak discussed with his Uzbek counterpart Kudratov on Saturday evening on the details of the provisions and documents agreed upon by the two countries for implementation.

