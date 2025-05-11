Iran, Oman FMs hold meeting before US talks

In the meeting, Abbas Araghchi expressed his gratitude to the foreign minister and the Omani government for hosting and playing an important role in facilitating the Iran-US talks. He also explained Iran's viewpoints on the most important aspects of the talks and Iran's principled positions in that regard.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, expressed his country's determination to provide any assistance to facilitate the talks, briefing Araghchi about the arrangements and preparations made for this round of talks.

Araghchi and the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff head the two delegations in the Omani-mediated talks.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat and Italian capital of Rome on April 12, 19, and 26 with the aim of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, commending the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”

MNA