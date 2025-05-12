Pres. Pezeshkian stresses stepped-up Iran-Uzbekistan ties

Speaking in his meeting with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan are one soul in two bodies and have a lot in common in the historical, cultural, lingual and religious fields.

Geographical borders have not and cannot separate the people of the two countries, he underlined.

Iran and Uzbekistan can strengthen their relations in all fields by relying on their vast commonalities between the two countries and two nations.

The visiting prime minister of Uzbekistan, for his part, stated that good agreements were reached between the two countries to increase the volume of bilateral trade exchanges.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrived in Iran on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Aripov was welcomed at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on Sunday by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak.

Later, the Iranian First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref received the Uzbek prime minister before their meeting.

MNA