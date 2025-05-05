  1. Politics
May 5, 2025, 5:03 PM

FM Araghchi meets with PM Shehbaz Sharif (+VIDEO)

FM Araghchi meets with PM Shehbaz Sharif (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

The Pakistani Prime Minister said at the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister in Islamabad that his country is resolved to work closely with Iran to achieve peace, stability and development for the region.

Abbas Araghchi, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other high-ranking Iranian officials to the Pakistani Prime Minister and expressed Iran's commitment to strengthening relations with Pakistan and playing a role in establishing peace and stability in South Asia.

This item is being updated...

News ID 231463

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News