FM Araghchi meets with PM Shehbaz Sharif (+VIDEO)

The Pakistani Prime Minister said at the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister in Islamabad that his country is resolved to work closely with Iran to achieve peace, stability and development for the region.

Abbas Araghchi, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other high-ranking Iranian officials to the Pakistani Prime Minister and expressed Iran's commitment to strengthening relations with Pakistan and playing a role in establishing peace and stability in South Asia.

