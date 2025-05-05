Iran FM says diplomacy sole way to reach deal in US talks

"LETHAL support for Netanyahu's Genocide in Gaza and waging WAR on behalf of Netanyahu in Yemen have achieved NOTHING for the American people," Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X on Monday, on the first day of his visit to Pakistan and India he embarked on last night.

"Netanyahu is attempting to brazenly DICTATE what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran. The world has also learned how Netanyahu is directly MEDDLING within the U.S. Government to DRAG it into another DISASTER in our region," noted the top Iranian diplomat.

"Netanyahu CONNED the Failed Biden Team into handing over UNPRECEDENTED 23 BILLION American Taxpayer Dollars. That is a FRACTION of the cost of ANY mistake against Iran," he continued.

The minister also recalled a statement by the president, "If the goal is 'The only thing they can't have is a nuclear weapon", stressing that "a deal is achievable and there is only ONE PATH to achieve it: DIPLOMACY based on MUTUAL RESPECT and MUTUAL INTERESTS."

"The Netanyahu-First minority, terrified of diplomacy, has already divulged its real agenda. The world should pay attention as it reveals its true priority," Araghchi concluded his post.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of indirect talks recently mediated by Oman. The fourth round set for Saturday was postponed by the Omani mediators for logistical reasons.

Iran has constantly insisted that the country's right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable and that its peaceful nuclear program and enrichment capability are a red line.

