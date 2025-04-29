Israel uses new 'Bar' guided rockets in Gaza genocide

The rocket, designed for high accuracy and rapid deployment, was reportedly used to cause massive destruction in densely populated areas of southern Gaza.

According to an Israeli military statement, the precision-guided rockets were deployed by the 282nd Artillery Regiment to allegedly strike positions Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups.

The statement further claimed that the strikes developed by Israeli contractor Elbit Systems were allegedly aimed at minimizing civilian casualties in the besieged Palestinian region, PressTV reported.

Contrary to Israeli military claims, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported more than a dozen civilian deaths and 37 injuries in the affected areas, attributing them to the most recent Israeli attacks in the area.

The Israeli occupation army has also recently intensified its use of suicide drones to target the tents and homes of displaced persons.

Photos and video of the drones’ remnants were reviewed and identified by Trevor Ball, a munitions researcher and a former US army explosive ordnance disposal specialist.

“One-way attack drones are effectively missiles, and under most technical definitions they are considered missiles,” Ball said.

“Effects-wise, these are pretty similar to the bombs and missiles they were using to strike tents and schools before. The biggest difference is these are loitering munitions, where they can circle a target for a period of time before engaging.”

The Israeli military has already used surveillance technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and other digital tools to cause massive large-scale destruction in the residential areas of the besieged Palestinian strip.

Israel developed new artificial intelligence tools to gain an advantage in the brutal military campaign in Gaza and elsewhere across the region.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry says nearly 40 people have lost their lives across the besieged strip on Monday.

MNA/