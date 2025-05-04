Zionists confess catastrophic performance of forces on Oct. 7

In a separate report on the events in the coastal area of the Israeli occupation's "Zikim" settlement on the day of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the Israeli army considered the escape of its soldiers from Palestinian combatants as its greatest defeat.

The Israeli regime's military report on the attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)’s marines on Zionist soldiers at the Zikim base (located adjacent to the Gaza Strip) has been covered in the Hebrew media.

The Haaretz newspaper, in its latest report, wrote that the Israeli regime's army published its investigation into the events of the 7th of October on the Israeli occupation's "Zikim" settlement and revealed that its soldiers failed in their defensive missions.

According to this report, the Israeli occupation army's investigations show that "the escape of [Golani Brigade] soldiers in the clash with Palestinian resistance forces on the Zikim coast was the biggest defeat of October 7."

Israeli military investigations indicate that the force stationed on the Zikim coast fled during the attack by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades' naval commandos on October 7.

According to the report, the Israeli army was unable to repel the attack by Hamas' marines, and five commanders and one soldier of the Golani Brigade were killed during the operation.

MA/6455791