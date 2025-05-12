  1. Politics
Kharrazi holds talks with Hamas officials in Doha

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi held a meeting with the senior officials of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in Qatari capital of Doha on Monday.

In a meeting held between Head of Hamas' Leadership Council Mohammed Darwish and Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi, the two sides discussed the latest political developments and Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Darwish noted.

Hamas will continue to defend its people and will try its best to stop the Zionist regime aggression, lift the siege on Gaza, and provide the necessary food aid, he said, adding that the Palestinian people will not give up their right to defend Palestine.

