Iran, Turkmenistan emphasize expanding parliamentary ties

Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Vahid Jalalzadeh held a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyaguzel Gulmanova on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and expanding relations in various sectors, especially in the field of parliamentary.

In addition, Iranian and Turkmen officials expressed hope that issues agreed between Iranian and Turkmen officials will be put into operation as signed earlier between the two sides at the 17th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Consular, Border and Customs Commission.

