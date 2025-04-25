Trump claims ready to meet Iran's president, Leader

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian or Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he said in an interview with TIME.

"I think that we're going to make a deal with Iran," he said elsewhere in the interview.

He also added that the Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot drag the US into a war with Iran.

He made the remarks ahead of the third round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington scheduled to be held in Oman on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran and Washington had reached an understanding to hold technical and expert-level sessions in parallel with the presence of senior negotiators from Iran and the US.

According to arrangements made by the Omani host and agreed upon by Tehran and Washington, technical meetings and indirect negotiations between Iran’s Foreign Minister and the US President’s special envoy are scheduled for Saturday, Baghaei underlined.

The spokesman stressed that progress in the negotiations depends on the goodwill, seriousness, and realism of the other party.

He emphasized that the Iranian delegation will adjust every step of the talks based on past experiences and the behavior of the US, and will spare no effort in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian people.

