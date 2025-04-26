Iran ready for a deal with US at the right time

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NHK on Friday, Fatemeh Mohajerani said that Iran engages in any negotiations and does whatever is necessary to secure national interests and peace for the nation.

She added that the first expert-level talks for examining the details of the agreements are scheduled to be held on Saturday.

“Iran remains cautious about the real intentions of the US government and supports dialogue without pressure and threats,” the spokesperson said.

Answering a question about US efforts to include non-nuclear issues, such as Iran’s missile program and the country’s so-called support for the regional resistance groups, Mohajerani emphasized that the talks are strictly limited to the nuclear issue and Iran rejects any attempt to expand the scope of the discussions.

