Trump says effort for Iran nuclear deal going well

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the US-Iran talks to reach a deal are going well.

According to Reuters, Trump made the remarks ahead of technical talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Oman on Saturday.

"I think we're doing very well on an agreement with Iran. ... That one is well on its way - we could have a very, very good decision," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Iran and the US agreed to open expert-level technical discussions in Oman on Saturday. A third round of high-level indirect negotiations between Araghchi and Witkoff would kick off after the technical talks.

