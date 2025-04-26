Iran resolved to secure right of peaceful use nuclear energy

"FM @Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Muscat for the third round of Iran-U.S. talks to be mediated by Omani FM Al-busaidi as of tomorrow morning," Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on an X post on Friday night.

"We are resolved to secure our nation's legitimate & lawful right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes while taking reasonable steps to demonstrate that our program is entirely peaceful."

"Termination of unlawful & inhumane sanctions in an objective and speedy manner is a priority that we seek to achieve."

"We'll see how serious & prepared is the other side to go for a fair and realistic deal."

Earlier on Friday, Baghaei said that Tehran and Washington had reached an understanding to hold technical and expert-level sessions in parallel with the presence of senior negotiators from Iran and the US.

According to arrangements made by the Omani host and agreed upon by Tehran and Washington, technical meetings and indirect negotiations between Iran’s Foreign Minister and the US President’s special envoy are scheduled for Saturday, Baghaei underlined.

The spokesman stressed that progress in the negotiations depends on the goodwill, seriousness, and realism of the other party.

He emphasized that the Iranian delegation will adjust every step of the talks based on past experiences and the behavior of the US, and will spare no effort in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian people.

