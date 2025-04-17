Iran expects IAEA to exercise impartiality, professionalism

Speaking after a meeting with the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Thursday, Mohammad Eslami said that in the coming days, the deputy officials from both the IAEA and the A.E.O.I. will discuss the details of cooperation and work on resolving outstanding issues.

Regarding the details of his meeting and talks with Grossi and his role in the negotiation process, Eslami said that Iran’s consistent expectation from the IAEA is to adhere strictly to impartiality and professionalism.

He also said that phrases and terminology should not be used in ways that could be exploited by Iran’s adversaries or those opposing the Islamic Republic. He added that Grossi shared and agreed with this perspective on that idea.

Grossi arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on Wednesday and wrapped up his two-day visit on Thursday. On his visit, Grossi held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

MNA