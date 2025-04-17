Araghchi sheds light on Leader's message to Putin

Speaking to Iranian media's journalist in Moscow on Thursday, Araghchi said that "This trip has several different goals. Primarily, it was planned to deliver a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Also, it is taking place concurrent with recent developments and indirect negotiations that have recently taken place."

"We have always had close consultations with our Russian friends on the nuclear issue, and now is a good opportunity to do the same with Russian officials."

He also said that "Israel's crimes, the Ukraine issue, and the other developments will be discussed and exchanged views upon during the trip."

"The Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty is a very important treaty in the relations between the two countries that will enhance the level of our relations."

The minister went on to tell the reporters that "We are happy that the piece of legislation related to the treaty has gone through its related stages in the Russian parliaments and it is also in the process of being passed in Iran."

"This treaty gives a long-term strategic perspective to our relations," Araghchi concluded.

KI