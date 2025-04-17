Senior Iranian, Chinese diplomats hold meeting in Vienna

According to the website of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ambassador Li welcomed Ambassador Najafi on his assumption of office on April 14, 2025, stating that the traditional friendship between China and Iran enjoys a long history. China is willing to consolidate and strengthen the sound cooperative relations between the two sides on multilateral platforms in Vienna, with a view to jointly upholding true multilateralism and the common interests of the Global South.

Ambassador Najafi stated that Iran has always viewed and developed its relationship with China from a strategic perspective. He expressed the hope to strengthen cooperation with China on multilateral platforms in Vienna on issues of mutual concern, continue firm mutual support, and safeguard common interests.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other related matters.

MNA