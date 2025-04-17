  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Apr 17, 2025, 2:12 PM

Senior Iranian, Chinese diplomats hold meeting in Vienna

Senior Iranian, Chinese diplomats hold meeting in Vienna

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Ambassador Li Song, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, met with Ambassador Reza Najafi, the newly appointed Permanent Representative of Iran to Vienna.

According to the website of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ambassador Li welcomed Ambassador Najafi on his assumption of office on April 14, 2025, stating that the traditional friendship between China and Iran enjoys a long history. China is willing to consolidate and strengthen the sound cooperative relations between the two sides on multilateral platforms in Vienna, with a view to jointly upholding true multilateralism and the common interests of the Global South.

Ambassador Najafi stated that Iran has always viewed and developed its relationship with China from a strategic perspective. He expressed the hope to strengthen cooperation with China on multilateral platforms in Vienna on issues of mutual concern, continue firm mutual support, and safeguard common interests.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other related matters.

MNA

News ID 230699

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News