Defense Secretary Hegseth says Iran-US talks good step

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an interview with FOX on Sunday that the indirect consultations yesterday in Oman with Iran were fruitful and a good step.

According to the American media outlet, the US Defense Secretary continued to reiterate the US allegations against peaceful nuclear program of Iran saying that President Trump has explicitly and firmly stated that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and that he wants to achieve that through negotiations.

Hegseth repeated Washington's threats against Tehran if the talks cannot resolve the nuclear issue with Iran, there will be other options.

US lead negotiator Steve Witkoff headed a US delegation in Muscat on Saturday in indirect talks with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. After the talks, both Iran and the US said they were positive and constructive.

