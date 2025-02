The Israeli regime's violations of the recently signed ceasefire continue. Four Palestinians were martyred as a result of Israeli occupation forces shooting at Palestinians in areas in the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

A Palestinian woman was shot and martyred by Israeli forces in the east of the Al-Qara district in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In Kuwait Square in the south of Gaza City, Israeli forces also opened fire on Palestinians, martyring three others.

MNA