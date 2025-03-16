  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2025, 9:50 AM

Iran reacts to US-UK airstrikes on Yemen

Iran reacts to US-UK airstrikes on Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry has reacted to the airstrikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen's territory on Saturday night.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has fiercely condemned the brutal US and UK airstrikes on various parts of Yemen, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens, including innocent women and children.

Baghaei stressed that the military aggression by the US and the UK constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, particularly regarding the prohibition of the use of force and the respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also emphasized the United Nations and the Security Council's responsibility to address such violations that threaten international peace and security.

The spokesman further stated that the joint US-UK military action against Yemen aligns with their ongoing support for the genocide of the Palestinian people. He highlighted that the root cause of instability in West Asia is the continued occupation and mass killings in Palestine, perpetuated by the US, UK, and Western support, posing an unprecedented threat to regional and global security.

Baghaei called on all governments, international organizations, and Islamic bodies to fulfill their legal and moral obligations in countering the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine, which has escalated through measures such as imposing starvation and famine on Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan. He urged immediate global action to address this crisis.

MP/Spox. channel;=

News ID 229652

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News