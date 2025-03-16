Iran reacts to US-UK airstrikes on Yemen

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has fiercely condemned the brutal US and UK airstrikes on various parts of Yemen, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens, including innocent women and children.

Baghaei stressed that the military aggression by the US and the UK constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, particularly regarding the prohibition of the use of force and the respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also emphasized the United Nations and the Security Council's responsibility to address such violations that threaten international peace and security.

The spokesman further stated that the joint US-UK military action against Yemen aligns with their ongoing support for the genocide of the Palestinian people. He highlighted that the root cause of instability in West Asia is the continued occupation and mass killings in Palestine, perpetuated by the US, UK, and Western support, posing an unprecedented threat to regional and global security.

Baghaei called on all governments, international organizations, and Islamic bodies to fulfill their legal and moral obligations in countering the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine, which has escalated through measures such as imposing starvation and famine on Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan. He urged immediate global action to address this crisis.

MP/Spox. channel;=