Iran blames US for resumed Israel genocidal war in Gaza

In a statement on Tuesday, Baghaei described the resumption of deadly aggression in Gaza as a “continuation of genocide and ethnic cleansing” in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He said the attacks, which have so far claimed the lives of at least 404 Palestinians, are being carried out with a “green light” from the United States.

The Iranian spokesman called on all countries and the United Nations to take immediate steps to halt the atrocities and address the unprecedented violations of international law by Israel, which he said are carried out with the full backing of the US, Britain, and other Western nations.

He further emphasized the responsibility of the Muslim world to prevent additional killings and acts of genocide in occupied Palestine.

Baghaei urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take decisive measures to expedite the prosecution of Israeli leaders in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and to enforce rulings issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

