Iran warns against US threats amid Yemen strikes

Baghaei strongly condemned the recent US strikes on Yemen, noting that they have resulted in widespread civilian casualties, including women and children. He criticized Western silence on Israel’s ongoing attacks against Gaza and the West Bank during Ramadan, calling it a continuation of genocide through relentless bombings over the past 16 months.

Regarding US threats against Tehran following the strikes on Yemen, he warned that Iran will respond decisively and with full force to any attack on its territorial integrity, security, or national interests.

Baghaei also dismissed US allegations that Iran controls Yemen’s resistance movement, calling such claims a desperate attempt to justify Washington’s failures over the past 20 months.

He reiterated that Yemeni forces operate independently and make their own strategic decisions in support of Palestine’s resistance movement.

