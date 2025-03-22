  1. Iran
Explosion in Tehran's building injures seven, causes damages

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – An explosion in a building in the south of the Iranian capital of Tehran has injured seven people and damaged several buidling and vehilces, the Tehran Fire Department said on Saturday.

Jalal Maleki, a spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department, said, “Today, an explosion occurred in a residential building on Qazvin Avenue, Abbasi Street, Tehran.”

He said that “The building was a three-storey old building and apparently people were digging a well in it, which caused a gas leak, explosion, and complete destruction of the structure.”

Maleki continued, “As a result of this incident, the windows of about 12 nearby buildings were cracked or shattered, and the buildings and several cars suffered extensive damage.”

The spokesman for the Fire Department added, “So far, 10 people have been injured in this incident, and we have taken them to the emergency ward of hospitals in the city.”

The spokesman said that “We do not have accurate information about the exact number of possible injuries, and our colleagues are continuing the operation.”

