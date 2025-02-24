  1. Economy
Iran export to Eurasian market up 22% in 10 months: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Spokesman for Iran House of Industry and Mine for Trade Promotion and Intl. Relations Commission says country's export of goods to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) showed a 22% growth from Mar. 21, 2024 to Jan. 20, 2025.

Speaking on the sidelines of Iran Eurasian Expo, held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, he stated that more than 4 million tons of Iranian goods, valued at over $1 billion, were exported from Iran to the member states of the union between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025.

The country’s exports of non-oil commodities to the five Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year showed a 27 and 22 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Russia imported more than 2 million tons of products, valued at over $889 million, from Iran between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, showing a 49.2 percent and 54.5 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year, Latifi added.

