Iran welcomes expanding coop. with Turkmenistan in all fields

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Tehran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized that the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on good neighborliness in relations with its neighbors.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to expand relations with its neighbors, including the friendly country of Turkmenistan, and welcomes the development of cooperation with this country in various fields, he underlined.

Pezeshkian then referred to his recent telephone conversation with the national leader of Turkmenistan and stated that necessary orders have been issued to the relevant authorities for further expansion of relations with the government of Turkmenistan and remove obstacles to accelerate the implementation of joint projects inked between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian pointed to the upcoming summit of the prime ministers of the Caspian Sea littoral states in Tehran, and noted that Iran calls for expanding relations between the Caspian Sea littoral countries based on peace, friendship, and good neighborliness, and this approach will be discussed at the upcoming Caspian Summit with a special focus on achieving practical solutions for developing cooperation.

Turkmenistan’s foreign minister, for his part, pointed to holding Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, and expressed hope that holding this commission will further expand trade-economic relations between the two countries.

Republic of Turkmenistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Meredov said, adding that his country is willing to further expand bilateral cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Turkmen foreign minister also invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to take part in the International Conference on Peace and Trust which will be held in Turkmenistan.

MA/TSN3256881