China will have to hit back at US bullying: Top diplomat says

“If the US is not willing, if it is bent on suppressing and containing China, then we have no choice but to play along to the end,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told officials at the Munich Security Conference on Feb 14. “We will resolutely respond to unilateral bullying practices of the US,” Bloomberg reported.

The Trump administration imposed 10 percent tariffs on China days into his second term. Beijing retaliated by targeting a handful of American companies, slapping levies on some US goods and placing export controls on some critical metals.

Still, Wang sought to take a longer view of relations with the US, expressing confidence that Beijing and Washington will remain engaged long into the future. “We need to strengthen exchanges to boost understanding and build trust,” he said.

Chinese authorities are attempting to strike a balance between taking action that could crimp its economy and demonstrating that it has the ability to respond to US moves. At the same time, they’re seeking to bolster growth, with domestic demand remaining weak and exports now under threat.

SD/