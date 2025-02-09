No trust in US after JCPOA experience

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that negotiations should be conducted wisely, warning that Iran will not allow a repeat of US non-compliance with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

Speaking at a ceremony, Araghchi underscored the need for a clear understanding of the current geopolitical landscape, stating, “The unjust sanctions imposed on our people are a major obstacle to Iran’s economic development.”

He outlined two essential strategies for addressing these sanctions including negotiating and engaging with international partners to remove them and neutralizing their impact through self-reliance and domestic initiatives, which he considers the higher priority.

Araghchi stressed that Iran must disappoint the sanctioning parties, calling the neutralization of sanctions a national duty. He asserted that lifting sanctions requires negotiations, but not under a policy of maximum pressure.

"Negotiations from a position of weakness are not real negotiations—they are surrender. We will never negotiate in such conditions,” he stressed.

He reaffirmed that Iran has never abandoned negotiations, but the JCPOA experience has proven that the US cannot be trusted, adding that Iran will not negotiate with a country that imposes new sanctions while sitting at the negotiation table.

