Any move towards talks with US to have irreparable outcomes

While congratulating the glorious 46th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, some of outstanding university lecturers and scientific elites of the country threw their weights behind the wise recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and thanked his positions based on the legal and historical evidence.

Iran's bitter experiences with the agreement with the United States, ranging from the Algerian Declaration after the Islamic Revolution to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), all indicate the US reneging on its promises in talks to its obligations under the JCPOA.

Under such circumstances, the Iranian government fulfilled all its commitments within the framework of JCPOA and ceded many concessions to the other party and the US government did not fulfill any of its commitments. By its unilaterally withdrawing from the agreement in May 18, 2018, the United States proved once again that it has no adherence to the international law.

The US reneging on its promises in talks is not limited to Iran. Some examples such as the Treaty of Versailles, the SALT II Treaty with the Soviet Union, the Agreed Framework Agreement with North Korea, and the AUKUS Treaty with Australia and France are all evidence of the US government's repeated breach of promises on the international stage, a group of university professors and scientific elites stated.

Earlier this week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei rejected the US calls for direct talks as unwise and futile in solving the country's problems.

