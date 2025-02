I would like a deal done with Iran, he said in an interview with the New York Post (NYP).

However, Trump refused to divulge any details of potential talks.

"I’d tell them I’d make a deal," the US leader said.

"I could tell what I have to tell them, and I hope they decide that they’re not going to do what they’re currently thinking of doing. And I think they’ll really be happy," the US president claimed.

MP/