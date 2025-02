Speaking on an Iraqi TV program recently, Iraqi energy expert Heitham Naimi "Everyone asks me if there is an alternative to Iranian gas? My answer is no, there is no alternative for Iran's gas."

"Iraq used to import 1,800 cubic meters of gas from Iran each day," he added.

"The nearest country that can supply us with gas is Qatar, but we cannot import gas from this country due to the lack of infrastructure," Naimi underlined.

MNA