Hamas reacts to US blacklisting of Yemen's Ansarullah

Hamas said in a statement on Friday that it considers the US move as a retaliatory measure against Yemenis for their anti-Israel operations in support of the people of Gaza.

The Palestinian Resistance movement said the real source of terrorism and tension in the region is the Israeli regime.

It called on Washington to reverse its decision and stop its bias and favoritism towards Israel, PressTV reported.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday officially designated Ansarullah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), threatening to mobilize its regional proxies against Yemen in an attempt to pressure the Yemeni people to abandon their support for Gaza.

The designation came in response to the Yemeni army’s military operations on Israeli-occupied territories, and assaults on US Navy warships and Israel-linked vessels in the region since November 2023, launched in support of Palestinians being killed by Israel in Gaza.

The political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement condemned the US decision to blacklist them as a terrorist organization.

In a statement, the movement on Thursday described it as a desperate attempt to dissuade Yemen from continuing to support the just cause of Palestinians.

The movement said the unjust decision also aims to support further the Zionist entity’s crimes against the Palestinian people and increase the suffering of the Palestinian people.

