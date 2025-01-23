US lists Yemen's Ansarullah as a terrorist organization

"The Houthis' activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade," the White House claimed in a statement, Reuters reports.

The Ansar Allah, who control most of Yemen, have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships plying the Red Sea since November 2023 n solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The group has targeted the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which are joined by the narrow Bab al-Mandab strait, a chokepoint between the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

Earlier on Monday, Yemen's Ansarullah chief Abdulmalik al-Houthi lauded Palestinian people's resilience, steadfastness against Israeli genocidal aggression.

He said that the Yemeni forces carried out very successful operations against Israeli enemy at sea.

"Yemeni forces continued their military operations against Israel despite US interventions," he added.

The Yemeni leader further continued that the US military and Israeli enemy failed to intercept Yemeni missiles and drones.

Al-Houthi further said that the Yemeni Armed Forces managed to stop Israeli ships sailing through the Red Sea.

He declared that the US military and the Israeli enemy failed to locate Yemeni military installations, rocket launchers

He added that Yemeni forces managed to inflict huge economic losses on Israeli enemy by targeting Umm al-Rashrash port (Eilat).

The US launched a huge media campaign to stop Yemen's popular support for Palestine but to no avail, the Yemeni leader said.

Al-Houthi warned the Zionist enemy against resumption of genocidal war against Palestinian people.

Yemen remains ready to escalate in case of Israeli regime's escalation of tensions in Gaza, al-Houthi continued.

MNA/