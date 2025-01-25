Hamas forces to release 4 Israeli prisoners shortly

The Hamas members are armed, in full military garb.

The release is expected to take place shortly.

A large crowd of Palestinians has congregated in Gaza City’s Palestine Square ahead of the expected release of Israeli prisoners.

In addition to hundreds of Hamas members, other Palestinian factions, including Islamic Jihad, are also present at the site, Al Jazeera reported.

The four Israeli captives slated for today’s release–all women–are expected to be handed over to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

