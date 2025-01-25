  1. Politics
Jan 25, 2025, 11:21 AM

Hamas forces to release 4 Israeli prisoners shortly

Hamas forces to release 4 Israeli prisoners shortly

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Hundreds of members of Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades are filtering into Palestine Square in the heart of Gaza City, where the release of Israeli prisoners could take place.

The Hamas members are armed, in full military garb.

The release is expected to take place shortly.

A large crowd of Palestinians has congregated in Gaza City’s Palestine Square ahead of the expected release of Israeli prisoners.

In addition to hundreds of Hamas members, other Palestinian factions, including Islamic Jihad, are also present at the site, Al Jazeera reported.

The four Israeli captives slated for today’s release–all women–are expected to be handed over to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

MP/

News ID 227397

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News