Tehran reacts to US hostile move against Yemeni Ansarullah

The action of the US Department of State is a pretext for imposing anti-human sanctions against the Yemeni nation, Baghaei said.

The Iranian diplomat also expressed Iran's support and solidarity with the Yemeni people and the oppressed Palestinian people against the occupation and genocide of the Zionist regime.

Baghaei also said, "The action of the US State Department in labeling the Yemeni people is in line with the support of the former US government in the 15-month genocide agaisnt the Palestinian people in Gaza."

Such arbitrary and baseless unilateral actions will further weaken the rule of law in the field of international relations and threaten regional peace and stability, he added.

In an announcement on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump officially designated Ansarullah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The decision, reportedly aimed at pressuring Yemenis to abandon their support for Gaza, followed recent military operations by the Yemeni army targeting Israeli-occupied territories and Israel-linked vessels in the region.

Ansarullah’s actions were in response to escalating Israeli assaults on Palestinians in Gaza, which have drawn international condemnation.

MNA/