Israel says won’t withdraw from S Lebanon by Sunday deadline

The decision to delay the withdrawal follows weeks of rhetoric suggesting Israel intended to remain in at least five outposts in South Lebanon.

Confirming that Israel would not meet the 26 January deadline, Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s office accused Beirut of not fully implementing the deal.

“The military’s withdrawal process is conditional on the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani [River],” it said in a Friday statement, according to PressTV.

It said Israel regarded the ceasefire as “not yet fully enforced” and that “the phased withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the United States.”

Under the ceasefire deal signed in November, Israeli forces were to withdraw from Lebanon and the Lebanese army was to deploy soldiers in the south of the Arab country over a 60-day period ending on January 26.

Hezbollah resistance movement has called on the Lebanese government and other parties to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire deal with Israel. It has said evading commitments under any pretexts would not be tolerated by the group.

Hezbollah says a possible Israeli delay to withdraw the occupation forces from southern Lebanon will constitute an infringement on the Arab country's sovereignty.

