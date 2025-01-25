  1. World
Hezbollah censures US move against Yemeni Ansarullah

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Hezbollah denounced the decision by the new US Administration to blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, a statement by the resistance groups said on Saturday.

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement censured Washington's move in designating the Ansar Allah of Yemen which leads the Sana'a government as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in a statement on Saturday. 

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Ansar Allah of Yemen as a “foreign terrorist organization.” Bringing back a designation he had imposed during his last term in office, which was later reversed by his successor in 2021, President Joe Biden.

