Hezbollah censures US move against Yemeni Ansarullah

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement censured Washington's move in designating the Ansar Allah of Yemen which leads the Sana'a government as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in a statement on Saturday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Ansar Allah of Yemen as a “foreign terrorist organization.” Bringing back a designation he had imposed during his last term in office, which was later reversed by his successor in 2021, President Joe Biden.

MNA