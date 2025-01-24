Hamas decided to release 4 female Israeli soldiers Sat.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said the prisoner exchange will be conducted on Saturday as part of its ceasefire deal with the Israeli regime that was implemented on Sunday, Press TV reported.

He announced the names of four Israeli female soldiers, Karina Araiv, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Elbaz, who are set to be released.

The regime has agreed to release as many as 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female Israeli trooper.

Among the 200 Palestinians that the Israeli regime must free tomorrow, is Zakaria Zubaidi, a former commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades resistance coalition in the city of Jenin in northern West Bank, the spokesman noted.

Abu Obeida further identified Zubaidi as one of the Palestinian prisoners, who staged a historic escape from the Israeli regime’s Gilboa Prison in 2021 using only spoons to dig up a whole in the prison floor.

MA/6357025