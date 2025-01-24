  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 24, 2025, 9:10 PM

Hamas decided to release 4 female Israeli soldiers Sat.

Hamas decided to release 4 female Israeli soldiers Sat.

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Military Spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Abu Obeida, says Hamas has decided to release the four female Zionist soldiers.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said the prisoner exchange will be conducted on Saturday as part of its ceasefire deal with the Israeli regime that was implemented on Sunday, Press TV reported.

He announced the names of four Israeli female soldiers, Karina Araiv, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Elbaz, who are set to be released. 

The regime has agreed to release as many as 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female Israeli trooper.

Among the 200 Palestinians that the Israeli regime must free tomorrow, is Zakaria Zubaidi, a former commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades resistance coalition in the city of Jenin in northern West Bank, the spokesman noted.

Abu Obeida further identified Zubaidi as one of the Palestinian prisoners, who staged a historic escape from the Israeli regime’s Gilboa Prison in 2021 using only spoons to dig up a whole in the prison floor.

MA/6357025

News ID 227374
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News