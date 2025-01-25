  1. Politics
Hamas hands over 4 Israeli prisoners to Red Cross

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Hamas handed over four Zionist prisoners to the Red Cross as part of the second round of prisoner exchanges with the Israeli regime.

Hamas handed over 4 Israeli prisoners to Red Cross representatives.

The Zionist prisoners received gifts from Hamas upon their release.

In exchange for the release of these four female prisoners Israeli soldiers, 200 Palestinian prisoners will be released, 121 of whom are sentenced to one or more life sentences and 79 others have served heavy prison sentences.

The handover of the female Zionist prisoners took place in Palestine Square in Gaza, with representatives from the Red Cross present.

70 of the Palestinian prisoners who will be released today must be deported from the occupied territories, as the Israeli regime fears that these individuals will become active in Resistance groups again.

